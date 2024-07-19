Stanton (hamstring) ran the bases at Yankee Stadium pregame Friday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

It would appear to be the first time he has run the bases since going down with a left hamstring strain nearly a month ago. Stanton did not look to be running at full effort, but it's nonetheless a big step and signifies that a return to game action should be close. The Yankees have not yet decided -- or at least divulged that decision publicly -- whether Stanton will require a rehab assignment before being activated.