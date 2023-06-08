Stanton is not in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Stanton went 0-for-3 with a walk in the first game of the doubleheader while serving as the designated hitter. Willie Calhoun will take over those duties, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa will enter the lineup to play center field and hit sixth.
