Stanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Mets.

Stanton opened the scoring with a 408-foot shot off Max Scherzer, giving the Yankees a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Stanton had gone just 1-for-14 in five games prior to Tuesday's matchup. He's now slashing .234/.289/.519 with six homers, 10 runs scored and 13 RBI through 83 plate appearances this season.