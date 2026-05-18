Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Still not cleared for running
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Stanton (calf) is doing "more dynamic stuff" but isn't yet ready to ramp up running, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
It's not clear what the "dynamic stuff" Boone mentioned refers to, but Stanton's biggest obstacle remains being cleared to resume running. The veteran slugger had an MRI on his injured calf May 11, and that imaging showed that the injury is still lingering. Stanton's timeline to return is hazy given his continued inability to run, so fantasy managers shouldn't plan to have him in their lineups in the near future.
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