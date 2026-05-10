Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Still not running
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton (calf) has yet to resume running, but he's been doing some hitting, per MLB.com.
Stanton has been on the injured list since late April due to a right calf strain. The slugger doesn't seem to be close to a return given his continued inability to run, and the Yankees haven't provided a timeline for his recovery. Jasson Dominguez (shoulder) was originally the recipient of a big-league opportunity in Stanton's absence, but he's now on the IL, so Spencer Jones has since been called up for his first major-league stint.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not cleared to run yet•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Officially placed on IL•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Will require IL stint•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Awaiting MRI results•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Avoiding injured list for now•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Decision on IL stint coming Monday•