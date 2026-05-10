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Stanton (calf) has yet to resume running, but he's been doing some hitting, per MLB.com.

Stanton has been on the injured list since late April due to a right calf strain. The slugger doesn't seem to be close to a return given his continued inability to run, and the Yankees haven't provided a timeline for his recovery. Jasson Dominguez (shoulder) was originally the recipient of a big-league opportunity in Stanton's absence, but he's now on the IL, so Spencer Jones has since been called up for his first major-league stint.

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