Torres went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Red Sox.

Torres has gone 4-for-9 with two homers and three RBI over his last three contests after snapping an 0-for-16 drought. The second baseman was back at leadoff Saturday after playing both games of Thursday's doubleheader in the No. 2 spot and starting Friday's contest on the bench. The 26-year-old has bounced back to a .256/.332/.434 slash line with 11 homers, 28 RBI, 39 runs scored and six stolen bases over 65 contests this year. Torres continues to hold down a starting role at the keystone.