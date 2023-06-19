Torres belted a two-run homer in the matinee Sunday before going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles in the nightcap against Boston.

Torres provided a bright spot in an otherwise rough day for the Yankees. He opened the scoring in the first game with a two-run shot off Kaleb Ort, his 12th homer of the year and his third since June 8. Following a 1-for-20 stretch to start June, the 26-year-old Torres has gone 9-for-29 (.310) with a 1.065 OPS over his last nine games. He's now slashing .256/.331/.439 with 30 RBI, 41 runs scored and six steals through 296 plate appearances this season.