Torres went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a double in Monday's win over the Athletics.

Torres' solo shot in the sixth inning proved to be the go-ahead shot. It was his first home run since April 27; over his previous nine games since then, Torres was hitting just .189 (7-for-37). He's now slashing .250/.343/.444 with 13 extra-base hits and an 18:18 BB:K on the year.