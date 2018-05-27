Torres was held out of the lineup for the Yankees' game Sunday against the Angels in part due to a sore knee, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

According to manager Aaron Boone, Torres first roughed up his knee during Friday's series opener, but the rookie was able to start Saturday, going 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts. Due to the quick turnaround between games, Boone was reluctant to insert Torres into the field Sunday, but it's fully expected that the 21-year-old will reclaim his starting role at second base when the Yankees kick off a three-game set with the Astros on Monday.