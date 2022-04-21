Torres is on the bench for Thursday's game against Detroit.
Torres was on the bench for Opening Day before starting nine straight games, though he's now returned to the bench for two of the last three contests. He certainly hasn't hit as though he deserves an everyday role, as he's slashing .143/.205/.286 through 40 plate appearances. DJ LeMahieu starts at second base Thursday.
