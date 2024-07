Manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Hamilton (lat) has begun a throwing program, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Hamilton was slated to be shut down from throwing for 3-to-4 weeks after a mid-grade lat strain sent him to the injured list June 18, so he seems to still be right on schedule in his rehab process. The Yankees have yet to set a target return date for the 29-year-old, but a timeline may emerge once he's thrown a few bullpen sessions.