Hamilton was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right groin strain.
Hamilton presumably suffered the injury during his most recent appearance Thursday in Detroit, when he picked up a three-inning save with a scoreless appearance. The right-hander might not be able to return this season depending on the severity of the strain.
