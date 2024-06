The Yankees placed Hamilton on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right lat strain, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Hamilton will be shut down from throwing for 3-to-4 weeks and will need time to ramp back up after that, so it's going to be an extended absence. It's not clear how long Hamilton's lat had been bothering him, but he had been struggling lately in allowing eight runs (seven earned) over his last four appearances.