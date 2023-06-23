Hamilton (groin) will make another minor-league rehab appearance, which he hopes is his last, Saturday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Hamilton started a rehab stint last Sunday and has thus far appeared in two games for Double-A Somerset, allowing one run and posting a 3:2 BB:K over 1.1 innings. If all goes well Saturday, there's a good chance that he'll be ready to return to the Yankees bullpen soon thereafter. Hamilton hasn't pitched in the majors since May 16. He was very effective before going on the IL, posting a 1.23 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB over 22 frames.