Bauers (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Bauers has been on the injured list since July 7 with left rotator cuff inflammation. It's unclear how long Bauers will spend in Triple-A, but it's possible he returns ahead of the Yankees' series against the Mets on Tuesday.