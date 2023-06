Bauers went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk against Seattle in a 4-2 win Wednesday.

Bauers put the Yankees on the board in the third inning with a two-run shot to right-center field. It was his first homer since June 3, a span of 14 games. Bauers is slashing a mediocre .231/.315/.481 on the campaign but has hit safely in six of his past seven contests, collecting four extra-base hits and five RBI over that span.