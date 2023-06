Bauers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

After sitting out against Athletics southpaw JP Sears in Wednesday's 11-0 win, the lefty-hitting Bauers will remain on the bench for the series finale while Oakland brings lefty Hogan Harris to the hill. With Bauers and fellow lefty hitter Billy McKinney taking seats Thursday, the Yankees will roll with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Giancarlo Stanton as their starters in the corner outfield.