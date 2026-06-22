Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Continues to be active on basepaths

Chisholm went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases against Cincinnati in a loss Sunday.

New York racked up six thefts as a team Sunday, but none of the base stealers ended up scoring. Chisholm's stolen bases were his eighth and ninth through 17 contests in June, and he's now up to 23 on the campaign, putting him on pace to surpass his career-best mark of 40 steals, which he established in 2024. Chisholm has complemented his work on the basepaths with 11 homers, and he's one of four major-leaguers so far with at least 10 long balls and 20 thefts on the campaign.