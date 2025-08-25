Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run home runs in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Red Sox.

Chisholm opened the scoring in the second inning with a blast off Dustin May, and he provided the last runs of the game in the eighth when he took Walker Buehler deep. Power has been on the rise for Chisholm lately, as he has now homered five times over his last 12 games, though he's batting a modest .256 (10-for-39) in that span. On the year, the infielder is at a .239/.333/.484 slash line through 98 contests. He's matched his career-high total in homers (24) in 49 fewer games than last year while adding 62 RBI, 59 runs scored and 22 stolen bases in 2025.