Chisholm (thumb) said Tuesday that he will be activated from the 10-day injured list before the second game of the doubleheader versus the Rays, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Chisholm sustained a right thumb sprain just two weeks ago, but he will skip a rehab assignment and be thrown back into the mix beginning with Tuesday's nightcap. The impending free agent had gotten off to a hot start in September before getting hurt, going 6-for-18 with one home run. Anthony Volpe has played well while filling in for Chisholm at second base and could get a look at third base after Chisholm returns.