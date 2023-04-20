Brito did not factor in the decision against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing one run one three hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 4.1 innings.

Brito was shelled for seven runs over two-thirds of an inning in his previous outing after giving up just one run across 10 frames over his first pair of big-league starts. Wednesday's performance was somewhere in-between; while he issued a career-high three walks and retired the side in order just once, Brito gave up only one run, which occurred after he departed from the game. The rookie hurler labored by throwing 84 pitches (47 of which were strikes) over his 4.1 frames, but this was a promising bounce-back performance following the blow-up in his previous start. Neither Carlos Rodon (back) nor Luis Severino (lat) are expected to return until at least May, so Brito figures to get at least another couple turns in the rotation.