Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters before Monday's game that Brito could return to the Yankees on April 12 when they need another starting pitcher, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Brito was sent down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after his MLB debut Sunday, but it had nothing to do with how he pitched. The right-hander gave up just two hits over five scoreless frames while picking up a victory over the Giants, but the Yankees won't need a fifth starter until next week. Assuming Luis Severino (lat) isn't ready to come off the injured list, it would be a surprise if anyone but Brito was starting for New York next Wednesday.