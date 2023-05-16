Brito (3-3) earned the win Monday, allowing four runs on six hits across 5.1 innings during a 7-4 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out two and did not issue a walk.

Brito served as a bulk reliever Monday after Jimmy Cordero went two innings as an opener. The right-hander was solid and allowed one or fewer runs while completing at least five innings for the fourth time this season. Across nine appearances (eight starts), Brito sports a 5.20 ERA, 1.43 ERA and 24:14 K:BB over 36.1 innings. Despite the solid performance Monday, Brito is still a candidate to head back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when Luis Severino (lat) is activated off the injured list.