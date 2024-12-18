Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said Wednesday that the hope is Loaisiga (elbow) will be ready to return by late April or early May, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Loaisiga had his right UCL repaired in April, but it wasn't Tommy John surgery so the hope is he will be able to make it back in a little over a year. The right-hander re-signed with the Yankees on a one-year contract last week and, if healthy, could re-emerge as a key piece in their bullpen.
More News
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Returning to Yankees•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Has torn UCL, needs surgery•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Placed on 60-day IL•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Slated for spring debut•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Could stretch out in relief role•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Gets $2.5 million from Yankees•