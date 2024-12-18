Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said Wednesday that the hope is Loaisiga (elbow) will be ready to return by late April or early May, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Loaisiga had his right UCL repaired in April, but it wasn't Tommy John surgery so the hope is he will be able to make it back in a little over a year. The right-hander re-signed with the Yankees on a one-year contract last week and, if healthy, could re-emerge as a key piece in their bullpen.