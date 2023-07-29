Loaisiga (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Tampa on Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Loaisiga underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow in May and will likely make several appearances in the minors before returning to the Yankees' bullpen. The 28-year-old only made three appearances before landing on the IL, surrendering one run across 3.1 innings.