Loaisiga (elbow) started a throwing program earlier this week, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Loaisiga is just doing light games of catch for now, but it's an encouraging step forward following several weeks of rest and rehab. He has been out since early April due to an elbow injury that eventually required arthroscopic surgery in early May. The 28-year-old right-hander could be an option for the Yankees again in the second half.