Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Contending with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loaisiga is not available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's game against the Reds due to an illness, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
After a mound visit from a trainer, Loaisiga was removed from his appearance in Tuesday's 5-4 loss after retiring just one batter and yielding three earned runs. An immediate explanation wasn't provided for Loaisiga's removal, but the Yankees have since clarified that the right-hander is under the weather. With the Yankees scheduled for an off day Thursday, Loaisiga will look to return for Friday's series opener against the Athletics.
More News
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Exits with trainer•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Activated from 15-day injured list•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Moves rehab up to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Remains weeks away from return•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Nearing rehab assignment•