Loaisiga (shoulder) threw off flat ground from 110 feet Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Loaisiga briefly left the Yankees last week to tend to a family matter in his native Nicaragua, but he's back in the United States this week to continue his throwing program. The right-hander is currently working his way back from throwing inflammation, which resulted in him being placed on the 15-day injured list May 22. Since he has yet to advance to mound work at this point in his rehab, Loaisiga is likely a week or more away from rejoining the Yankees' active roster.
