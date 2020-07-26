Loaisiga is starting Sunday's game against the Nationals. He will throw around 50 pitches if all goes well, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

This will be a spot start, and Loaisiga is not likely to go as deep as a typical starting pitcher. He has a career 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 35:15 K:BB in 30 innings as a starter and did not log more than four innings in any MLB outing in 2019.