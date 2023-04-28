Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Loaisiga will undergo testing after experiencing soreness on his right elbow, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Loaisiga felt renewed soreness in his right elbow after throwing Wednesday, and the Yankees will undergo the testing to see if there's any structural damage. The right-hander has been on the injured list since April 6 with inflammation in his elbow, and he isn't likely to return in the coming weeks even if the tests reveal no new damage.