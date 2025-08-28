Manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Loaisiga (elbow) will miss the remainder of the season due to a right flexor strain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old righty will conclude the year with a 4.25 ERA and 1.48 WHIP alongside a 25:10 K:BB across 29.2 innings. Although Loaisiga's season was cut short by an injury, he reportedly won't need to undergo surgery to address the issue, which significantly boosts his chances of being available for the start of the 2026 campaign.