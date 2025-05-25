Vivas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

The left-handed-hitting Vivas was on the bench for Saturday's 3-2 loss while the Rockies sent southpaw Kyle Freeland to the hill, but the infielder's absence from the lineup Sunday is more noteworthy with right-hander Antonio Senzatela starting for Colorado. Though he's been occupying the strong side of a platoon at third base with Oswald Peraza, VIvas is hitting just .167 since getting called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 2 and could soon be at risk of a demotion if he doesn't pick up the pace soon.