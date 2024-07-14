The Yankees optioned Vivas to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles.

Vivas was called up from Triple-A on Friday but went unused throughout the weekend and is still awaiting his MLB debut. He'll get regular playing time once he rejoins Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, with whom he was slashing .258/.404/.424 over 166 plate appearances on the season prior to receiving a promotion.