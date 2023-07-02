Severino (1-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing nine runs (seven earned) on nine hits and three walks over four innings against St. Louis. He struck out two.

Severino ran into trouble in the bottom of the third, allowing back-to-back singles to open the frame before surrendering a three-run homer to Paul Goldschmidt. But the right-hander's troubles didn't end there as the Cardinals went on to add another two runs in the inning and two more in the fourth. The seven earned runs allowed tied his season high and Severino has now lost three of his last four decisions. He's also walked at least three batters while giving up at least seven hits in three of his last four starts.