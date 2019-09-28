King gave up one unearned run in two innings against the Rangers on Friday. He allowed two hits and struck out one batter.

King made his major-league debut eight days after he was called up to join the Yankees. He allowed an unearned run after committing an error in the eighth inning but otherwise looked sharp in his two frames, throwing 24 of 41 pitches for strikes and surrendering only a pair of singles. The 24-year-old is not in consideration for the postseason roster but could compete for a spot with the big club next season.