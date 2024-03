The Yankees designated Ramirez for assignment Saturday.

Ramirez failed to win a spot on the Yankees' roster during spring training, and he'll now be squeezed off the 40-man to make room for Tanner Tully, who was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. The 34-year-old Ramirez posted a 2.66 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 40.2 innings last season and may receive some attention on the waiver wire from teams in search of bullpen depth.