Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Idle Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Peraza isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners.
Peraza will give way to Jorbit Vivas at the hot corner Thursday after going 1-for-8 with an RBI, a run and two strikeouts over the first two games of the series.
