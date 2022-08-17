Cabrera announced in a story on his personal Instagram account that the Yankees will promote him from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Cabrera's impending call-up could signal that the Yankees have some concern about the availability of DJ LeMahieu, who has been out of the lineup for the past three games due to an inflamed right toe. If LeMahieu ends up landing on the injured list, the Yankees would likely roll an everyday infield of Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, so the 23-year-old Cabrera would likely be limited to a utility role in his first taste of the big leagues. Cabrera, who owns an .834 OPS to go with 10 stolen bases in 205 plate appearances at Triple-A, has picked up starts at second base, third base, shortstop, right field and left field this season.