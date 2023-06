Cabrera was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Cabrera served in a depth role for the Yankees over the past few weeks, and he's hit .190 with four homers, 19 runs, 18 RBI and five stolen bases over 60 games in the majors this year. However, he'll head to the minors since Harrison Bader (hamstring) is expected to be reinstated from the injured list Tuesday.