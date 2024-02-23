Cabrera, a switch hitter, plans to bat left-handed against some lefty pitchers this season, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

The switch-hitting Cabrera hasn't hit righties (.628 OPS) or lefties (.640 OPS) well so far at the major-league level, but the Yankees view him as a much better hitter from the left side of the dish. The plan is for manager Aaron Boone to meet with Cabrera before each series and decide then which southpaws he will bat left-handed against. Cabrera is slated for a utility role in 2024.