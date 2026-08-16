Yankees' Pico Kohn: Back in action at High-A

Kohn (leg) has allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and five walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings in two appearances for High-A Hudson Valley since being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Aug. 4.

Kohn has been on the shelf most of the season after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his leg following his 2026 debut April 3. Now healthy again, the 23-year-old lefty will look to close out the South Atlantic League campaign on a high note before potentially padding his innings total in the Arizona Fall League.