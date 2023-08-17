The Yankees optioned Vasquez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.
New York is off Thursday and again on Monday, so a thin rotation will suffice for the time being. Vasquez started Wednesday's game against Atlanta and allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks over 3.1 innings as the Yanks fell 2-0.
