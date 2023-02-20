Marinaccio (shin) faced live hitters on Tuesday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Marinaccio was able to strike out Aaron Judge during the session. The right-hander was very effective in 2022 with a 2.05 ERA in his 40 relief appearances with the Yankees, but missed the postseason because of a stress reaction in his right shin. He's expected to be ready for Opening Day, and should be a high-leverage option for the Yankees in 2023.
