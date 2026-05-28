Yankees' Ryan McMahon: Launches homer Wednesday

McMahon went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Royals.

McMahon had been on the bench for the previous two games for presumably matchup-related reasons. He's not struggling right now -- the third baseman has gone 6-for-21 (.286) with two homers, five RBI and a stolen base over his last six contests. On the season, he's hitting just .199 with a .594 OPS, five homers, 18 RBI, 14 runs scored, three steals and four doubles across 51 contests. McMahon has primarily worked as a strong-side platoon option this season. If his overall numbers don't improve, he could cede some time to Amed Rosario, who has an .835 OPS over 45 plate appearances versus right-handed pitchers despite being McMahon's main platoon partner at the hot corner.