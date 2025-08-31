Yankees' Ryan McMahon: Taking seat versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMahon is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
The left-handed-hitting McMahon will exit the starting nine while the White Sox send southpaw Martin Perez to the hill. Amed Rosario will replace McMahon at third bas.e
