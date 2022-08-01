The Yankees acquired Effross from the Cubs on Monday, according to Jack Curry of YES Network. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that right-hander Hayden Wesneski will head to Chicago to complete the deal.

The 28-year-old right-hander has shined in his first full season in the majors, posting a 2.66 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB over 44 innings out of the Chicago bullpen while holding left-handed hitters to a .132 average. Though he was viewed as the next man up to save games for the Cubs had the team moved closer David Robertson ahead of the deadline, Chicago instead elected to cash out its top setup man in favor of a highly regarded starting pitching prospect in Wesneski. Though Effross likely won't have a path to closing in New York while Clay Holmes and Aroldis Chapman are ahead of him in the pecking order, he's under club control through the 2027 season and should bring some needed stability to the setup ranks in the wake of Michael King's (elbow) season-ending injury.