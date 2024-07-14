Grisham went 3-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs Sunday against the Orioles.

Grisham drove in the Yankees' first run with a second-inning single, then touched up Orioles' starter Dean Kremer in the fifth for his sixth homer of the year. In total, Grisham collected three hits for the first time this season and reached base in all four plate appearances, raising his average from .173 to .195 in the process. He enters the All-Star break slashing .195/.301/.389 with six homers, 19 RBI and 15 runs over 133 plate appearances.