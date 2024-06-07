Grisham went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI on Thursday in an 8-5 win over Minnesota.

Entering Thursday, Grisham hadn't notched a hit in over five weeks, going 0-for-19 across his previous 11 games. He snapped the brutal slump in fine fashion against the Twins, hitting a two-run homer in the second inning to give New York its first lead. Grisham added a sacrifice fly in the fifth, though he also added another strikeout to his season stat line. Despite Thursday's performance, it's been an atrocious first season in New York for Grisham -- he's slashing a paltry .071/.216/.214 with a career-worst 31.4 percent strikeout rate through 51 plate appearances.