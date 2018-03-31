Wade went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Getting the start at second base and hitting ninth, Wade ripped a fastball into the gap in right-center with the bases loaded in the sixth inning to drive in his first runs of the season. The 23-year-old is effectively on the strong side of a platoon with Tyler Austin due to Greg Bird's ankle surgery -- with Neil Walker flipping between first and second base as needed -- and Wade could have some surprising fantasy value in that role after slashing .310/.382/.460 with seven homers and 26 steals in 85 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season.