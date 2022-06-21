Peralta (2-1) earned the win over Tampa Bay on Monday, pitching a scoreless inning during which he allowed one walk and struck out one batter.

Peralta was called upon in the bottom of the ninth after the Yankees had taken a two-run lead in the top of the frame. He allowed a walk to begin his outing and also had a batter reach base on an error behind him, but the left-hander was able to close out the contest without allowing any runs to score. Though the situation in which he entered would typically net Peralta a save, the official scorer instead decided to credit him with the win per MLB Rule 9.17(c).